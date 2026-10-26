You Met Fuel Price At ₦195 – Reuben Abati Blasts Tinubu Over Claim Opposition Created Hunger

Arise TV anchor, Reuben Abati, has dismissed claims that the opposition is responsible for the hunger and suffering in the nation.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu had on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign flag-off in Kaduna had accused the opposition of creating poverty.

He said, “I hear my opponents talking about hunger and poverty. Who created it? They did. They created hunger, they created poverty. We are trying to eradicate it.”

However, reacting during an episode of the Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday, Abati said Tinubu met the price of fuel at ₦195 per litre but now sells for ₦1400 per litre.

He argued that the hunger Tinubu was talking about was due to the policies of the APC.

He pointed out that APC has been in power since 2015, and President Tinubu is now in his fourth year, arguing that the opposition cannot be responsible for hunger in 2026 when they are not in power.

“You met the price of fuel at about ₦195, but now fuel is ₦1400 to ₦1500 per litre. That rise has caused food prices to go up. Bag of rice, garri, beans have all increased,” Abati said.

He said when Tinubu took over, garri was around ₦500 per paint, but now it is ₦2500, urging the President to stop blaming the opposition and focus on how to reduce the cost of living for Nigerians who are complaining.