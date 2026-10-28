Senator Umeh Insists Gov. Soludo Cannot Match Peter Obi’s Popularity

The lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Victor Umeh, has declared that Governor Charles Soludo cannot match the popularity of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Anambra State and Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Umeh made this statement on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Speaking on Soludo’s decision to back President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, Umeh said the endorsement will not stop Anambra people from voting for Peter Obi.

The lawmaker recalled how Obi humiliated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, winning over 90% of the vote in 2023.

According to Umeh, 2027 will repeat 2023 in the South-East, saying Peter Obi remains a rockstar in Anambra.

He added, “Today, no matter what Soludo does, Peter Obi will continue to be more popular than him, both in Nigeria and in Anambra State.”

Meanwhile, chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, recently said Peter Obi, will humiliate and Soludu in the 2027 election.

Momodu, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme, described Peter Obi as a star in the South-East and South-South regions and could pose a major challenge to Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Dele Momodu insisted that he can bet his life that Peter Obi’s popularity could affect Soludo and, by extension, Tinubu’s electoral prospects in the regions.