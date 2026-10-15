‘We Are More Prepared’ – APC Fires At Atiku, Peter Obi Ahead Of 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asserted that it is better prepared for the 2027 general elections than opposition parties.

The ruling party accused former Vice President and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, of talking more about President Bola Tinubu than their own plans for Nigerians.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made the statement during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

He spoke shortly after the ruling party inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, saying the APC had started putting its plans and campaign structures in place ahead of the next elections.

Morka said the party was taking the election seriously and would not leave anything to chance.

According to him, the APC’s performance in bye-elections since the 2023 general elections showed that its preparation and political structures were producing results.

“Virtually all elections that has been called, bye-elections, whatever election, since the last general elections, we’ve won fantastically. There is a reason for that. It is because we prepare, we do not take anything or leave anything to chance,” he said.

He added that the party was working on its campaign plans and would soon begin a major mobilisation effort.

“We prepare, we do our homework, we put together our systems and we trigger massive campaigns, which is what we are about to do,” Morka stated.

The APC spokesman rejected suggestions that the party’s early preparations showed desperation, insisting that getting ready for an election was part of its responsibility as a political party.

He also took a swipe at Atiku and Obi, accusing them of concentrating on what they believe Tinubu has failed to do instead of telling Nigerians what they would do differently.

“So, look, I don’t think it’s a sign of desperation to prepare. As a matter of fact, I think we are more preparing than the people in the opposition,” he said.

Morka added, “The Atikus, The Peter Obis, who are simply shooting the breeze, doing nothing to speak for themselves rather than tell you what you think the president is not doing or should be doing.”

He said the APC was focused on its own plans and was determined to compete in the 2027 elections.

“We mind our business and we are in this to compete and win the next election,” he added.

Naija News reports that during the interview, Morka was also asked whether Nigerians liked and trusted the ruling party.

In response, he pointed to the APC’s control of the federal government and several state governments as evidence of public support.

“First of all, let me remind you that the APC is the governing party in this country, put in office by Nigerians. So, already, the answer to your question has been codified in an election of the APC, that is governing, not just at the centre but in so many states of our country. So, the answer is yes,” he said.