2027: Pro-Tinubu Group Appoints Ex-Obidient Organiser DG

The Tinubu Must Stay Movement (TMS) has appointed Marcel Ngogbehei as Director-General of its alliance with the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI), citing his experience in both Nigeria and UK public-sector.

Naija News reports that his appointment was announced by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Convener of the Tinubu Must Stay Movement, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

He described Ngogbehei as a trusted colleague whose leadership abilities he had witnessed over more than two decades.

“I have known Marcel for over 25 years. We have worked together, faced difficult challenges together and delivered results together. I know his character, I know his ability, and I trust him to deliver,” Abdullahi said.

According to Abdullahi, the appointment was informed by Ngogbehei’s professional experience, knowledge of public institutions and record of bringing people together.

Abdullahi recalled that their professional relationship included working together at Galaxy Backbone Plc and later at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where they contributed to the development and implementation of major technology initiatives.

He identified the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the Government Data Center, the CBN Cashless Policy and the establishment of the Bank’s Enterprise Architecture function among the initiatives to which they contributed.

According to Abdullahi, the Enterprise Architecture initiative helped the Bank achieve savings of more than $1 million.

“These were not just technology projects. They were about making government systems work better, reducing waste, improving efficiency and building institutions that serve Nigerians,” he said.

Speaking on the political direction of the alliance, the Tinubu Must Stay Movement questioned whether opposition parties had presented sufficiently detailed and convincing plans for addressing Nigeria’s major challenges.

The movement said criticism of government policies should be accompanied by practical alternatives that Nigerians can understand and examine.

“Nigerians are tired of promises without clear plans. If you say the government is wrong, tell the people what you will do better. How will you create jobs? How will you reduce the cost of living? How will you improve electricity, schools and hospitals? And where will the money come from?” the movement stated.

It stressed that the government must also answer for its own performance.

It said: “President Tinubu must be judged the complexity of the problem he inherited and by what his government delivers. The opposition must also be judged by the solutions it offers. Nigerians deserve answers from both sides.”

The movement said the purpose of this challenge was to encourage informed debate about policies, public spending and their effects on ordinary Nigerians.

Abdullahi said Ngogbehei’s appointment comes at a time when the alliance is establishing its structures and defining its activities.

As Director-General, Ngogbehei will oversee the alliance’s organisational coordination, grassroots engagement and civic-accountability activities.

The alliance said its programme would include public discussions on government performance, examination of alternative policy proposals and engagement with communities across Nigeria.

Ngogbehei is a graduate of Computer and Electronics Engineering from Lagos State University and attended the London Business School Sloan programme.

His professional background includes senior technology responsibilities at the Galaxy Backbone Pls, the Central Bank of Nigeria and has also lead key projects for the UK civil Service.

Ngogbehei played an organisational role in the mobilisation surrounding Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign.

He served as Director of Strategy of the Peter Obi Support Network and later as Chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), participating in nationwide grassroots mobilisation, voter-registration advocacy and the organisation of the 2022 Labour Party/CPO Leadership Summit in Abuja.

He subsequently became Director-General of DMI, focusing on grassroots coordination, citizen participation and organisational development.