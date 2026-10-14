‘There Is No Pathway For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2027 Election’ –  APGA Chairman, Ezeokenwa,

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has no path to victory in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Ezeokenwa’s remarks come amid political realignments ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, named coordinator for the state on President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign council.

Soludo, a member of APGA, has been among the prominent opposition figures whose roles in the campaign have drawn attention to the party’s position in the presidential contest.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, Ezeokenwa argued that the South-East’s strategic interest was to align with Tinubu’s re-election bid.

According to him, APGA would work to persuade people in the region to support Tinubu rather than focus on projecting the number of votes Anambra State could deliver to the president.

He added that supporting Tinubu was the better strategic option for the Igbo people, stressing that it reflected APGA’s position ahead of the election.

He said, “For me, it’s not about bandying about figures. It is about presenting our people with the fact, the truth, the bitter truth, as it were, that in this election for me, I can say that as painful as it is there is no pathway for the victory of our so-called brother (Peter Obi) in this election.

“It is better in our strategic interest as Ndigbo for us to align with the aspiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu currently. That is what APGA stands for. That is where APGA stands, and we are going to do everything possible to convince our people why they need to vote for the candidacy.”