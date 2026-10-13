2027: ‘We All Have To Prepare For War’ – Aisha Yesufu Tells Peter Obi’s Supporters

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has urged supporters of the party’s 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to be prepared for war ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Aisha made the statement while speaking about the series of attacks Peter Obi’s supporters have reportedly faced recently.

In a video shared on her 𝕏 handle, Aisha said Peter Obi’s supporters should prepare to defend themselves against attacks by suspected political thugs.

According to the socio-political activist, if the security agencies fail to protect citizens, then they need to defend themselves, adding that the constitution allows it.

She said, “Courtesy is not a strategy when you are fighting tyrants. It is as simple as that. There is one person on the ballot that Nigerians believe can do the job. If APC has results the way they are trying to tell you, they will not be out there looking for who to attack.

“And this attacks, we must protect ourselves. If the Nigeria Police cannot protect you, you have to protect yourself. The constitution allows you to protect yourself.

“I like the way the Enugu gubernatorial candidate put it, he said don’t attack anyone, but if they attack you, attack back.

“If they are coming to attack you, attack back. Make everybody understand that if they want peace, we all have to be prepared for war.”