 Skip to content
Politics

2027: ‘We All Have To Prepare For War’ – Aisha Yesufu Tells Peter Obi’s Supporters

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
ADC Chieftain, Aisha Yesufu
ADC Chieftain, Aisha Yesufu

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria Democratic Congress chieftain, Aisha Yesufu, told supporters of the party’s 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to prepare for war ahead of the election.
  • In a video posted on her 𝕏 handle, Yesufu cited reported attacks on Obi’s supporters and urged them to defend themselves against suspected political thugs.
  • Yesufu said if the Nigeria Police and other security agencies fail to protect citizens, supporters should protect themselves and retaliate when attacked, citing constitutional backing.

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has urged supporters of the party’s 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to be prepared for war ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Aisha made the statement while speaking about the series of attacks Peter Obi’s supporters have reportedly faced recently.

In a video shared on her 𝕏 handle, Aisha said Peter Obi’s supporters should prepare to defend themselves against attacks by suspected political thugs.

According to the socio-political activist, if the security agencies fail to protect citizens, then they need to defend themselves, adding that the constitution allows it.

She said, “Courtesy is not a strategy when you are fighting tyrants. It is as simple as that. There is one person on the ballot that Nigerians believe can do the job. If APC has results the way they are trying to tell you, they will not be out there looking for who to attack.

“And this attacks, we must protect ourselves. If the Nigeria Police cannot protect you, you have to protect yourself. The constitution allows you to protect yourself.

“I like the way the Enugu gubernatorial candidate put it, he said don’t attack anyone, but if they attack you, attack back.

“If they are coming to attack you, attack back. Make everybody understand that if they want peace, we all have to be prepared for war.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.