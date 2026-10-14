VIDEO: ‘Don’t Say We Have Won’ – Wike Says Before Refusing To Shake Governor Uzodimma

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday refused to shake the hands of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Naija News recalls that Wike had previously taken a swipe that the Imo governor at various media interviews.

The two politicians fell out following Uzodinma’s effort to discourage All Progressives Congress (APC) governors from supporting the coalition formed by Wike ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a recent media chat in Abuja, Wike said he dislikes dealing with people who are not straightforward and insisted that the Rainbow Coalition had come to stay.

He was reacting to his rift with the Imo State governor over the Rainbow Coalition.

Wike said: “When you see Hope Uzodinma, ask him, when he was going for a second term, did I support him or not?

“I supported Uzodinma against the PDP candidate who was my national secretary.

“Rainbow Coalition has come to stay, and there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“I deal with people who are straightforward.”

In a viral video on Wednesday, Wike refused to shake the hand of Uzodimma after giving a speech at the APC Presidential Campaign Council inauguration.

While speaking at the inauguration, Wike said whoever failed to deliver his state for Tinubu should not claim victory after the election is won.

He said: “Let me say and pledge, by the grace of God, Rivers and FCT will vote massively for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If you don’t deliver your state and the president wins, don’t say we have won.

“I told the Chief of Staff, if the President wins but you don’t win in Lagos, don’t say we have won.”