Wike, Soludo, Adeleke In Attendance At Inauguration Of Tinubu’s Campaign Council

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the governors of Anambra and Osun states, Chukwuma Soludo and Ademola Adeleke, attended the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that although the three politicians are not members of the ruling party, the party appointed them as campaign coordinators in a list made public on Tuesday.

While Wike will coordinate the campaign in Rivers State and the FCT, Soludo and Adeleke will lead the effort in Anambra and Osun states, respectively.

Speaking at the ceremony at the State Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda boasted of the party’s reach and organisational strength nationwide.

“No political party in Nigeria has our structure. We have over 261,000 party executives, from the national to the ward levels,” he said.

Yilwatda noted that the APC currently has 31 governors, plus two allied governors from the South-West and South-East who belong to the Accord Party (A) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), respectively. He described the duo as the party’s “wingers.”

The party chairman also commended the Tinubu administration, saying it had made remarkable strides in its first three years in office.

“Never before has a president demonstrated achievements in terms of policies and projects that can be visibly touched, felt, seen and heard like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.

President Bola Tinubu, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; members of the National Assembly; state governors; and other political leaders attended the event.