Tinubu’s Re-Election: Why APC Won’t Abandon Its Candidates For Adeleke – Bashiru

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has made clarifications on its alliance with Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Naija News reports that Adeleke was named a coordinator of Tinubu’s presidential campaign in Osun State, despite the APC’s established political structure and its recent contest against the governor’s party.

Speaking on TVC News’ Beyond the Headlines, APC National Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, asserted that the party’s alliance with Adeleke will not require the party to abandon its candidates in other elections.

He noted that the party’s relationship with Adeleke simply involved securing Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election.

“Our agreement, our understanding is for us to work together for the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Then let us contest the space among the electorate for our candidates at other levels,” Bashiru said.

He explained that the arrangement would not compel APC members to support Accord Party candidates seeking seats in the Senate, House of Representatives or Osun State House of Assembly.

Bashiru admitted that he had campaigned against Adeleke during the governorship election but said their differences would not stop them from forming an alliance in the presidential election.

He said he had made his position clear during a visit to the governor, adding that the outcome of an election must ultimately be respected.

“Notwithstanding that we are entrenched against each other, to the extent that we see eye to eye on the question of the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, irrespective of personal sentiment that I may have against that arrangement, I’m bound as a party bureaucrat who is committed to the success of his leader to work together with Governor Ademola Adeleke,” he said.

The APC stalwart also rejected suggestions that Adeleke’s appointment would automatically put him in control of the party’s entire political structure in Osun.

According to Bashiru, the campaign structure is designed to accommodate different political interests rather than place all responsibilities in the hands of one individual.