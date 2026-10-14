Tinubu To Inaugurate Campaign Council Today

President Bola Tinubu is set to inaugurate members of his 2027 presidential campaign council today (Wednesday).

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced this in a statement issued Tuesday.

The statement followed APC’s Monday night release of a revised council list, which included the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo; and former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Tinubu chairs the campaign council, while Vice President, Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, serve as Vice Chairman I and Vice Chairman II, respectively.

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, was named Director-General of the campaign, with the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as secretary.

In his Tuesday evening statement, Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress has released an updated list of membership of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu/APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to be inaugurated on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 11:00 am, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Please note that only the leadership of the various Directorates of the Presidential Campaign Council are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.”

According to the updated list obtained by journalists on Tuesday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, are among the vice chairmen.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, were listed as deputy directors-general. Senator Adams Oshiomhole was named Deputy Director-General in charge of Mobilisation.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, will oversee administration, while Ibrahim Masari takes charge of logistics and operations.

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Masari, was appointed Deputy Director-General, Parliament Mobilisation, while the Minister of Works, David Umahi, will coordinate infrastructure mobilisation and sensitisation.

The member representing Agege Federal Constituency, James Faleke, will handle election planning, coordination, and monitoring.

The APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, were named assistant secretaries.

The council also has zonal campaign coordinators and co-coordinators spread across the six geopolitical zones.

At the state level, several governors and political heavyweights were appointed campaign coordinators. They include Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

Wike will coordinate the campaign in Rivers State and the FCT, while Dauda Lawal will lead the effort in Zamfara State.

The council also drafted former governors and party leaders as advisers.

They include former APC national chairmen, Adebisi Akande and Abdullahi Adamu; former Ogun State governors, Ibikunle Amosun and Segun Osoba; former Osun State Deputy Governor, Iyiola Omisore; former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; and former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

In the Directorate of Election Planning, Coordination, Monitoring and Mobilisation, set up ahead of the 2027 general elections, Faleke serves as Deputy Director-General, with Stella Okotete as Secretary I and Abdullahi Garba Ramat as Secretary II.

Masari heads the Directorate of General Logistics and Operations as Deputy Director-General, with Adeniyi Tinubu and Yakub Bashir Bello as deputies, and Prof. Kabiru Isa as secretary.

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, will lead the Women Mobilisation Directorate.