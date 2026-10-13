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2027: ‘Conduct Free, Fair Elections If You Are Sure Of Yourselves’ – Fayose Dares APC

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Isaac Fayose
Isaac Fayose

Key Takeaways

  • Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, challenged the APC to conduct free and fair elections in 2027 if confident of victory.
  • In a Tuesday Facebook video, Fayose said APC cannot win in three of the ten highest-registered-voter states without rigging, listing Lagos, Kano and Kaduna.
  • Fayose alleged APC relies on control of federal power, security agencies and wealthy backers, and accused the party of stopping opposition from campaigning.

The younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct a free and fair election in 2027 if the administration is confident of victory at the poll.

Naija News reports that Fayose in a video shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, claimed that APC stands no chance of winning in three of Nigeria’s 10 states with the highest number of registered voters, without rigging.

While describing the ruling party as a bully, Fayose also said the APC lacks grassroots popularity, insisting it relies solely on its control of federal power.

Fayose added that  if the APC should conduct free, fair and credible election, Nigerians will know the boss and bully.

He said, “These are the states with the highest votes, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Rivers, Oyo, Delta, Benue, Ogun and Bauchi States. APC can’t win three out of them without rigging yet they said they are strong.

“You are strong because you have the police, the army and the rich people but you are not strong on the street. You all are bullies.

“If you people are sure of yourselves, why not allow free and fair elections? Why are you stopping us from campaigning.

“Allow free, fair and credible elections and we will know who is the boss and who is a bully.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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