FULL DETAILS: ‘Deliver Your Wards’ – Tinubu Inaugurates 2027 APC Campaign Council

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), declaring that the party is ready and united to renew its covenant with Nigerians ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

At the ceremony at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, President Tinubu charged council members and party leaders to demonstrate unity, commitment, and dedication as they prepare for the campaign, while keeping the administration’s governance priorities firmly on track.

The President expressed confidence in the PCC and the party’s ability to work together toward its objectives, stressing that unity, discipline, and a shared sense of purpose would be essential to the task ahead.

“As I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude and spirit full of resolve, it is my honour to inaugurate the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 General Election. I thank all of you for the last election, but no one gets credit for an incomplete assignment until you deliver the next election, until you deliver your electoral wards, until you deliver the votes,” he said.

The President also acknowledged the advice of the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who counselled him not to let the rigours of the election campaign distract him from his responsibilities of governance.

In his speech, Uzodimma assured the President that the governors and other party leaders would do their best to deliver the right message to Nigerians during the campaign.

President Tinubu said the advice was timely, noting that while the PCC-APC would intensify its political mobilisation, his administration remained committed to delivering on its promises and addressing the needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

“However, I will still make time to speak directly with Nigerians even as you lead the campaign in the states and local government areas. We have bills to pay. The American creditors cannot wait. We want those investors to come in and invest for the future of our children,” the President said.

Tinubu called on members of the campaign council to conduct their activities responsibly, engage Nigerians constructively, and highlight the administration’s policies and programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also commended Vice President Kashim Shettima for his oratory and patriotic approach to national development, calling his speech excellent.

He praised the Lagos State Governor Babajide Samwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for their contributions to the success he recorded during his term as governor of the state, especially in taming the encroachment by the Atlantic Ocean.

“There is a limit, but there is no limit in daring. We dared the Atlantic Ocean, and the result is the Atlantic City in Lagos“, he said.

Vice President Kashim Shettima earlier commended the President’s courage and conviction in deepening democracy in the country.

He cited the President’s support for former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, in 2007 to contest the Presidency on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

The Vice President berated the former Vice President Atiku for belittling the office of the President.

“You can call him Bola, if you like, call him Adekunle, but he is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Shettima said.

Shettima also slammed National Democratic Movement presidential candidate Peter Obi for peddling bogus statistics and often comparing Nigeria with other countries without context.

Opposition Leaders

Earlier, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda said the event reflected the party’s shared commitment to entrench a better Nigeria.

He declared that the presence of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (AP), Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Nyesom Wike, the leader of the PDP, to support the President’s re-election was a testimony to the laudable policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC Chairman urged the Council to communicate President Tinubu’s achievements and policies with precision and to engage Nigerians with confidence, knowing that tremendous progress has been made in the past three years.

He assured the President that the Council will canvass ward to ward, local government to local government, and state to state to ensure voters turn out en masse to re-elect him in 2027.

“We must show Nigerians how this investment and reforms can translate into practical improvement in our daily lives. This is the substance of our campaign.

“A clear record, an honest assessment of the challenges and a credible vision of the future. I understand our members’ expectations as we approach the next general election.

“Our strength depends on the effectiveness of our national leadership, the commitment of the state chapters led by our generals, governors, the organisation of our local government and the dedication at the ward level.

“Let the coming election be a contest of ideas, records, and policies and be conducted peacefully and with respect for the Nigerian people, because we know we’ve done so much for the Nigerian people, and the Nigerian people always respect us,” he said.

Uzodinma, who is also the Secretary of the Council, assured the President that his administration’s laudable policies and programmes would make the PCC’s work easier, noting that the campaign will be issue-based.

He acknowledged the President’s courage in confronting the myriad national challenges previous administrations had shied away from, adding that Nigerians were proud of it.

“The first thing we are proud of is the courage you brought to the problems you inherited when you took office. The country was spending more money on petrol subsidies than on many of its most important public services combined. And a system of multiple exchange rates rewarded a few at everyone else’s expense.

“Every Nigerian leader before you knew that these arrangements could not last. You were the only one who chose to end them. On the first day of your administration and in the full knowledge that it would cost your popularity, you did it,” he said.

Governor Uzodimma also lauded the tax reforms, which, along with other reforms, drove the economy’s growth to 4.43%, up from 4.23% a year earlier.

He said: “Nobody here pretends that these reforms did not bring some hardship or some inconveniences to our people, but the institutions that measure economies of nations are now saying what we have been saying for some time, which is that Nigeria is on the right course.”

Goodwill Messages

In their goodwill messages, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, expressed their commitment to ensuring that the President was re-elected in 202, to continue the good work he has started.

Governor Adeleke electrified the Banquet Hall with his famous dance steps, drawing cheers from the crowded hall.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike said that, as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he supports President Tinubu because the President has provided bold leadership and direction for the nation.

“Previous administrations identified our problems, but did not tackle them. You have not shied away from tackling such problems. You tackled them from Day One,” the Minister said.

Wike charged the governors to win their states for President Tinubu.

Also in their goodwill messages, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, and elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakassai also called on Nigerians to support the President for a second term in office to consolidate the gains so far recorded by his reform agenda.