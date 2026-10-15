Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 15th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 15th October, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has hinted at skipping some campaign rallies for the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this known in his speech at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Tinubu said he may not visit all the states during his reelection campaign.

He said, “You will excuse me from going everywhere with you. We have bills to pay. The American creditors cannot wait.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has assured Nigerians that the police will perform professionally before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Disu said the conduct of police officers during the polls would make Nigerians proud of the force.

The police chief gave the assurance while speaking with journalists after the launch of a book titled The Origin of Women in Nigeria Police Force, written by 96-year-old retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dame Stella Okuyiga.

Disu explained that the police had recently held a meeting with commissioners of police from across the country and other senior officers to discuss preparations for the forthcoming elections.

He explained the meeting provided an opportunity for the force to review its performance in previous elections, identify areas where it had done well and address shortcomings that could affect its conduct in 2027.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has declared that algorithms will not decide the outcome of the 2027 General Elections.

He insisted that the will of the Nigerian people, expressed through the ballot, remains the sole determinant of who governs the country.

Naija News reports that Amupitan made the declaration while speaking at the Artificial Intelligence and Democracy Forum 2026 in Abuja, themed “Safeguarding the 2027 General Elections in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

He said technology, however sophisticated, must remain an instrument for serving human agency, institutional efficiency, and administrative transparency.

The INEC Chairman declared that “AI must remain servant, not master, of Nigerian democracy.”

The traditional ruler of Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje LGA in Ondo State, Afolabi Odidiomo, has lamented the failure of the federal government to retrieve the bodies from the fatal crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft in the area.

Naija News reports that the NAF 931 aircraft, carrying 25 passengers, crashed into the Igbokoda swamps on October 5, 2026, and no survivors were found.

Speaking in an interview with Premium Times, Odidiomo stated that the decaying bodies are polluting the swamp.

The monarch lamented that the incident has left the community with contaminated water for domestic and other uses.

The monarch called for an immediate clean-up oo prevent an epidemic, saying the lack of a plan to protect residents is unfair to the community.

He said the government could have cordoned the area to prevent the polluted water from emptying into the main river.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned governors and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council against claiming victory if they fail to deliver their respective states to help President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, saying every council member should prioritise ensuring Tinubu’s re-election, regardless of their position within the campaign structure.

Wike further expressed optimism that Rivers State and FCT will vote massively for Tinubu.

Wike also praised Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for attending the event, stressing that their presence reflected the support Tinubu was receiving ahead of the election.

He further defended the administration’s record, arguing that previous governments had identified the country’s problems but failed to provide solutions.

The former Governor of Rivers State also challenged FCT area council officials to dispute the impact of Tinubu’s administration in the nation’s capital.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has left the Federal High Court in Kaduna after the court postponed further hearing in his case until December 8, 2026.

Naija News reports that the case was adjourned after a new lawyer was assigned to handle the prosecution.

The lawyer asked the court for more time to study the case and prepare for the next hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice Hauwa Buhari, granted the request, setting December 8 as the date for the continuation of proceedings.

El-Rufai had appeared at the court on Wednesday for proceedings in a separate case involving the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The former governor is facing ongoing legal proceedings linked to allegations of financial misconduct during his time in office in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

The ICPC has been investigating allegations relating to the management of public funds during his administration.

Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, is reportedly dead.

Naija News reports that the Convener of the Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), Pelumi Olajengbesi, announced the singer’s death in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

While praying for God’s mercy upon Toluwanisings, Olajengbesi expressed concern over the death of young Nigerians.

Olajengbesi added that the death of Toluwanisings and other young men and women is not God’s plan.

He wrote, “My God! What a life! No, Lord! We plead for Your mercy upon Toluwanisings.

“I am deeply troubled by the deaths of young men and women. This is not God’s plan for us. We say no to untimely death!”

Reacting to the sad news, comedian Woli Agba said, in a post on his Instagram page, that they are still praying for a miracle.

Nigerian TikTok personality Peller has revealed how his partner, Jarvis, caught him masturbating while they were in Barbados.

Naija News reports that the content creator made the revelation during a TikTok livestream.

Peller explained that he would rather satisfy his sexual urges through masturbation than engage in infidelity.

He recounted an incident in Barbados when Jarvis caught him masturbating, saying he was shocked when she discovered what he was doing.

According to him, Jarvis questioned why he had not approached her when he felt sexually aroused.

In response, Peller told her that a doctor had advised them to abstain from sexual intercourse temporarily.

He explained that he had chosen to respect both his partner and the medical advice.

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has criticised Nigerian state governors over alleged mismanagement of public funds, accusing some political leaders of prioritising personal interests over the development of their states.

Emenike voiced his concerns earlier today, October 14, in a post on his official Instagram page, questioning the commitment of some governors to long-term development and criticising security personnel who protect political office holders despite the economic hardship facing the country.

Although the former international footballer did not name any governor, he accused some state leaders of lacking clear development plans and using public office for personal gain.

He also expressed disappointment with Nigeria’s leadership, comparing the country he knew during his playing career with what he described as a system plagued by alleged corruption.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leão has backed Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d’Or and lead the Spanish giants to major trophies.

Leão made the remarks during an interview with Brazilian broadcaster TNT Sports BR on Tuesday, following Barcelona’s recent Champions League encounter with Galatasaray, where Yamal impressed.

The AC Milan forward praised Yamal’s talent and personality, describing him as a friend and highlighting the quality of players surrounding the teenager at Barcelona.

Leão also praised Yamal’s humility despite his rapid rise to prominence in European football.