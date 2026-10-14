Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 14th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 14th October, 2026.

The Federal High Court in Abuja will on November 20 decide whether former Vice President Atiku Abubakar can amend his suit seeking to stop President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from participating in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo fixed the date on Tuesday after listening to arguments for and against Atiku’s request to make changes to the case.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), wants to amend the suit to include additional details and evidence in his allegations concerning the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Joseph Silas Onu, who represented Atiku, urged the court to grant the application, arguing that the proposed changes would enable the plaintiff to present further evidence in support of the case.

Atiku and the ADC filed the application on September 10, asking the court for permission to amend their originating summons and accept the revised documents as properly filed.

They explained that they discovered errors in the original suit, including the reference to an INEC form as Form CF001 instead of Form EC9A.

The applicants also said the changes were necessary to provide details of the alleged fraud, include a written deposition by Atiku and attach clearer copies of exhibits that were unavailable when the case was first filed.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has added the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; and Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to its expanded presidential campaign council for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate the council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Under the revised arrangement, Wike will coordinate campaign activities in Rivers State and the FCT, while Soludo and Adeleke will oversee Anambra and Osun states, respectively.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, was named Deputy National Coordinator I for stakeholders’ mobilisation in the South-West.

The appointments bring politicians from other parties into the APC’s presidential campaign structure.

Wike remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Soludo secured a second term in November 2025 on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

Adeleke won re-election on August 16 on the Accord ticket.

The expanded list also changes several leadership positions announced in the initial council membership released on August 22.

Military retirees on Tuesday blocked the entrance to the Military Pensions Board office in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, during a protest over the method used to calculate adjustments to their pensions.

Naija News reports that the protesting veterans barricaded the entrance with canopies and chairs to express their dissatisfaction with the implementation of the pension increase.

Armed soldiers were stationed at the premises and prevented the retirees from gaining entry into the office.

The protest followed an earlier demonstration by retired military personnel at the Ministry of Defence in September.

During the protest, the veterans demanded an increase in their pensions to reflect salary adjustments granted to serving military personnel.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has questioned the economic priorities of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying Nigerians have little to celebrate despite reported improvements in some economic indicators.

Obi argued that rising government revenue and economic growth should not be seen as proof that the lives of ordinary Nigerians have improved, especially as many citizens continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment and the high cost of living.

In a statement via his 𝕏 handle, the former Anambra State governor warned the Federal Government against interpreting the recent World Bank report on Nigeria’s economic performance as evidence of improved living conditions.

He maintained that the success of any economic policy should be measured by its impact on citizens, including their ability to afford food, access healthcare, educate their children and secure jobs.

According to Obi, the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration have yet to produce visible benefits for millions of Nigerians.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has criticised Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, for calling him “that guy”, claiming he drove the governor out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during a media parley on Tuesday, Wike said Lawal’s financial resources were insufficient to withstand his influence within the party.

“Ask the governor of Zamfara State. When he was in PDP, I chased him away. He had money. They couldn’t withstand me,” the minister said.

Wike also alleged, without providing details, that Lawal was holding money for another person.

“He had money plus other money I heard he was keeping for somebody. Ask him, he ran away from PDP,” he stated.

The minister accused Lawal of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) after previously alleging that Wike was weakening the PDP to benefit the ruling party.

Shell Petroleum B.V. has announced its imminent exit from Nigeria’s gas distribution business after selling its full interest in Shell Nigeria Gas Group (SNG) to Vaaris Energy Limited, a Nigerian company.

Naija News reports that the company announced this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the deal covers its domestic gas distribution business in Nigeria.

According to the statement, SNG Group would remain part of the company, continue serving its customers, and operate as usual until the transaction is completed.

Shell said the sale aligns with its strategy to simplify its portfolio and concentrate investment in areas where it has competitive strengths.

The statement added that SNG does not engage in upstream gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG), or international gas trading.

Nigerian actress and media personality Bisola Aiyeola has shared her thoughts on why Nigerian men attract romantic interest from women across different parts of the world.

Naija News reports that Aiyeola made the observation while appearing on a recent episode of the IMO Podcast titled Why Do All Women Love Nigerian Men!?

During the discussion, she explained that Nigerian men are often admired for their approach to relationships and their willingness to care for their partners.

According to the actress, many Nigerian men enjoy providing for the women they love and making efforts to satisfy their needs. She noted that this attitude could be one of the reasons women from different backgrounds find them attractive.

Aiyeola also spoke about the way Nigerian men approach women they are interested in romantically.

She revealed that their ability to communicate their feelings, use charming words and make their intentions known helps them stand out when pursuing a potential partner.

Sharon Ademefun (née Adeleke), the sister of popular Nigerian singer Davido, has said she no longer spends excessively on expensive clothes.

She said some things are worth the cost, but others are hard to justify.

Naija News reports that Ademefun shared her reservations during an interview on The Fashion Round Table podcast.

Sharon also opened up about her wedding expenses, revealing that her husband paid $2,000 for her wedding dress, while she covered the cost of dresses for her 13 bridesmaids and an additional four or five hostesses.

The Super Falcons advanced to the third round of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic qualifiers after defeating Comoros 5-0 in the second leg of their tie in Ikenne earlier today, October 13.

The victory gave the former African champions a 7-0 aggregate win after they secured a two-goal advantage in the first leg.

Toni Payne and Uchenna Kanu scored twice each, while Christy Ucheibe completed the scoring from the penalty spot as Nigeria dominated the encounter.

The Super Falcons started on the front foot, but Gift Monday missed a clear chance in the 10th minute. Kanu came close to opening the scoring five minutes later, only for her left-footed effort to hit the crossbar.

Kanu struck the woodwork again in the 39th minute, while captain Rasheedat Ajibade was forced off with an injury in the 29th minute. Folashade Ijamilusi replaced her.

The result keeps the Super Falcons’ campaign on track as they pursue qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States. The Super Falcons will now turn their attention to the third round as they continue their bid to return to the Olympic football tournament.

Anthony Joshua says he will remain calm and avoid emotional decisions when he faces Tyson Fury in their highly anticipated heavyweight showdown on December 11.

The British boxers are scheduled to meet at the sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in a bout set to be broadcast live worldwide on Netflix.

Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, believes maintaining composure will be crucial against Fury, who has twice defeated Deontay Wilder and drawn once with the American during their three-fight rivalry.

Speaking to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger, Joshua explained that Wilder’s eagerness to finish Fury after hurting him often left the American exhausted and gave his opponent opportunities to recover.