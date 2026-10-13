Military Retirees Block Pensions Board Entrance In Abuja

Military retirees on Tuesday blocked the entrance to the Military Pensions Board office in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, during a protest over the method used to calculate adjustments to their pensions.

Naija News reports that the protesting veterans barricaded the entrance with canopies and chairs to express their dissatisfaction with the implementation of the pension increase.

Armed soldiers were stationed at the premises and prevented the retirees from gaining entry into the office.

The protest followed an earlier demonstration by retired military personnel at the Ministry of Defence in September.

During the protest, the veterans demanded an increase in their pensions to reflect salary adjustments granted to serving military personnel.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, had assured the retirees that their pensions would be increased in October following the adjustment of salaries for serving members of the armed forces.

The Coordinator of the Veterans Association of Nigeria, Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Azubike, had raised concerns about the formula adopted by the Military Pensions Board to calculate the pension adjustments.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Azubike accused the board of using a calculation method that allegedly puts some retired military personnel at a disadvantage.

He explained that the planned protest was driven by growing dissatisfaction among veterans over the way the consequential adjustments to their pensions were being handled.

The retirees said the formula being used does not adequately reflect the salary increases approved for serving military personnel.

They are concerned that the method could leave some pensioners receiving less than they expect from the adjustments.