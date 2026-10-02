Military Personnel Begin Receiving Salary Increase

Personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces have begun receiving their increased salaries approved by President Bola Tinubu, the President’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has said.

Naija News reports that Olusegun disclosed this in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday, adding that the new salary structure was expected to improve the morale of troops involved in operations against insecurity across the country.

According to The Cable, the Army spokesperson, Onyechi Anele, and a source at the Defence Headquarters also confirmed the development.

“I can categorically confirm that personnels of the Nigerian Military have now started receiving their newly increased salaries as approved by President @officialABAT in August,” Olusegun wrote.

He added that the increase was “another critical factor that is expected to boost the morale of our frontline forces as we continue to win the war against insecurity.”

Tinubu approved the new salary package for armed forces personnel in August as part of measures aimed at improving their welfare.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the adjustment would range between 30 and 80 per cent, depending on the beneficiary’s rank.

According to Onanuga, approximately 250,000 military personnel would benefit from the revised package, which took effect on September 1.

Under the new structure, officers above the rank of colonel, including brigadier generals, major generals, lieutenant generals and generals, are to receive a 30 per cent increase.

Personnel from colonel down to warrant officer are entitled to a 50 per cent increase, while those from private to staff sergeant are to receive an 80 per cent salary increase.

Onanuga said the adjustment would significantly increase the Federal Government’s annual salary expenditure for military personnel.

According to him, the annual salary bill for the armed forces is expected to rise from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion under the new package.