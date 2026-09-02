NELFUND: Atiku Is A Pathetic Liar – Tinubu’s Aide

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a pathetic liar over his position on the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Naija News reports that Atiku promised to review the NELFUND policy if elected president in 2027, reduce the cost of education and provide forgiveness for qualifying student debts.

He said a student loan is not a scholarship but a liability, adding that the proper test of an education policy is whether ordinary families can educate their children without being pushed into debt merely to keep them in school.

However, Olusegun accused the NDC candidate of making the promise just to sway votes in his favour during elections.

The presidential media aide further alleged that Atiku’s university charges between ₦3m and ₦4.2m per year from each student.

“Atiku’s university takes between N3m-N4.2 m per year from each student. This man is a pathetic liar and will say anything to get elected. Believe Kachalla at your own risk,” Olusegun wrote on his 𝕏 account on Wednesday.

He challenged Atiku to make his university free for students if he is really serious about the NELFUND reviews.

“All of Atiku’s plans involve spending money, not earning it. He and his fellow travellers have their eyes on the excess crude oil account. It is that simple.

“Atiku Abubakar, man who never built anything for the masses as a citizen can never prioritize them as President.

“If he is serious about cancelling NELFUND. He should begin by making his University free for all,” Olusegun added.

The presidential media aide further predicted that Atiku will lose the 2027 election.

“By God, we will make Atiku’s last presidential run since 1992 a very, very memorable loss for him. He will never forget it,” he added.