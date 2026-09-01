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ADC Reveals Why Atiku Was Absent From G-100 Opposition Summit

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By Justina Otio
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Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, skipped the G100 opposition summit in Abuja because it centred on parties, not candidates.
  • Bolaji Abdullahi said ADC was fully represented at the meeting, with him and about four vice chairmen attending, making Atiku’s physical presence unnecessary.
  • The Monday summit at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre drew six opposition parties to plan 2027 cooperation against APC, though Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde and others were absent.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has disclosed why its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was not present at the G100 opposition summit held in Abuja.

The spokesperson for the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated that the summit was more focused on political parties rather than presidential candidates.

Abdullahi stated that ADC was adequately represented at the meeting and that the presence of the party’s officials made Atiku’s physical attendance unnecessary.

Naija News reports that the ADC spokesman addressed the issue on Tuesday during an appearance on Arise Television’s Day Break.

The way we understand it, the summit is more about conversation between political parties rather than conversation among candidates. It’s more about exploring cooperation opportunities among political parties.

So it’s not consequential that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was not present. I was there. The party was highly represented. We had like four vice chairmen there at the G100 summit. So ADC was fully represented that we participated in the process,” Abdullahi said.

The summit, held on Monday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, brought together representatives of six major opposition political parties to discuss possible areas of cooperation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts by opposition parties to develop a common framework for collaboration in their bid to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Atiku, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, were among prominent opposition figures who were absent from the gathering.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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