‘His Life Is In Danger’ – Atiku Assassination Plot Uncovered

A United States-based policy advisory and lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has alleged a plot to assassinate the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that, in a post on its verified 𝕏 handle, Von Batten-Montague-York said the Nigerian presidency and its agents are responsible for the alleged plot to kill Atiku.

The lobby firm warned against a political assassination that would cause geopolitical shockwaves and force the United States to act.

The lobby firm said, “We find the reports that the Nigerian Presidency and its agents are allegedly plotting to assassinate former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar very troubling. Atiku’s life is in danger.

“Dr Von Batten fully intends to bring these latest allegations against Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to the attention of the Trump Administration and Congress.

“The United States has given President Bola Tinubu enough rope. A word of advice to President Tinubu and company; it will not end well for you.”

In related news, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on the United States President Donald Trump and the international community to intervene in the alleged threats to the life of Atiku.

Frank made the request in an open letter addressed to Trump and other international leaders on Monday.

According to him, there were alleged plans to intimidate, arrest, detain or otherwise undermine Atiku’s participation in the forthcoming electoral process.

Frank subsequently urged the United States, the United Nations, the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom to engage the Nigerian government and demand credible assurances regarding the safety of opposition leaders.

He asserted that the allegations concerning Atiku’s safety and the possible use of state institutions against opposition figures require urgent and independent investigation.