‘Atiku Lack Size, Acceptance Of Late Buhari To Pose Threat To Tinubu’ – Kwankwaso

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lacks the size, stature, and acceptance of late former President Muhammadu Buhari to pose a threat to President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made this known in a statement signed and issued on Monday.

Kwankwaso said Atiku cannot rely on Hausa-Fulani support alone to challenge Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election because he lacks the benefits late Buhari enjoyed across the North.

The APC chieftain also questioned Atiku’s record during his eight years as vice president.

According to Kwankwaso, the political situation in northern Nigeria has changed, and Atiku can no longer count on ethnic or regional sentiments to secure voters’ support.

He said, “Atiku is not Buhari. He does not possess the size, stature and acceptance of the late Nigerian President to pose a threat to President Tinubu.

“Atiku has yet to show Nigerians what he achieved during his eight years as vice president. Voters are now more concerned about leadership performance, development and policies that can improve their lives than ethnic or religious sentiments.

“The North has gone beyond primordial sentiment, and his penchant for relying on the ethno-religious card will certainly fail him.”

Kwankwaso further alleged that Atiku’s political associates were concerned about his ability to secure support among Hausa-Fulani voters.

The APC chieftain expressed confidence in Tinubu’s political standing in northern Nigeria, despite opposition efforts to build a regional alliance against the President.

He added, “Tinubu would remain a formidable contender in the North despite attempts by opposition forces to build a regional coalition against the President.”