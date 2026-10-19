Atiku Trying To Defame Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Deceive Nigerians – Kwankwasiyya

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of trying to discredit Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso through his political statements.

The movement’s spokesman, Dr Habibu Sale Mohammed, made the allegation on Monday during an interview on Trust TV, Naija News

Mohammed accused Atiku’s camp of making statements aimed at damaging the image of Obi and Kwankwaso rather than raising genuine concerns about the country’s political situation.

“Atiku’s strategy is to de-market our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabi’u Kwankwaso,” he said.

He argued that the statements from Atiku’s camp were intended to weaken the two politicians and mislead Nigerians who were unhappy with the current government.

“If you analyse exactly the modus operandi of the camp of Atiku Abubakar, you will discover that all those statements are not actually accusation, but rather an attempt to defame, diminish, and also to deceive Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

The Kwankwasiyya spokesman also questioned Atiku’s approach to campaigning, claiming that the former vice president had not been meeting Nigerians directly or visiting states to campaign.

He compared the former Vice President with Obi and Kwankwaso, whom he said had been travelling across the country to meet people and make commitments to them.

“The reality before us is that, we have never seen where and when Atiku has scheduled meetings with Nigerians, reach out to Nigerians, visited states and places to campaign directly,” he said.

Mohammed added, “Whereas we have seen, on the other hand, how Peter Obi and my Rabi’u Kwankwaso have been moving around this country, reaching out to people and making commitments to the people of Nigeria.”