We Won’t Step Down For ADC – Kwankwaso Tells ADC

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has advised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to concentrate on responding to allegations levelled against its presidential candidate by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, rather than attacking him and the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso accused the ADC Presidential Campaign Council of launching needless attacks on him, Obi and the NDC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, the former Kano State governor faulted what he called the ADC campaign’s attempts to paint the NDC ticket as working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also accused the ADC of trying to create the impression that the NDC would pull out of the presidential race at the last minute in favour of its candidate.

According to him, the ADC campaign should rather focus its energy on clearing its candidate’s name.

“The ADC-PCC would be better served directing its energy toward rebutting the serious allegations levelled against their candidate by the Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, instead of targeting me and His Excellency Peter Obi,” he said.

Kwankwaso stated that the NDC would not step down for the ADC or any other party, warning that the ADC campaign might try to deceive NDC supporters on the eve of the election with claims that the party had withdrawn for its candidate.

“Let me state clearly and unequivocally: we will not withdraw our candidature for the ADC or any other party. We remain confident in our capacity, competence, and readiness to lead Nigeria,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that the NDC ticket was working for the APC, insisting that the party had no reason to quit the race.

The NDC vice-presidential candidate took a swipe at both the ruling party and the ADC, saying neither could provide the solutions the country needed.

“The APC-led government has failed Nigerians. The ADC offers no better alternative,” he stated.

Kwankwaso maintained that the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket remained a credible option capable of uniting the country and tackling insecurity, unemployment, as well as challenges in education, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare and the economy.

He described the ticket as a unifying platform with followership in both the North and the South, urging supporters to remain steadfast in the push to win the 2027 elections.