‘Tinubu Has Been Doing Wickedness Instead Of Governace’ – Atiku’s Aide Faults Alake

The Senior Political Assistant to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarewaju, has accused President Bola Tinubu of engaging in politics and wickedness since assuming office in 2023, rather than focusing on governance.

Naija News reports that Olarewaju made the remark after Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, defended Tinubu’s decision not to campaign in all states.

Recall that Tinubu, while speaking at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, said he could not visit all states for campaign activities because he would focus on governance.

In an interview with NTA, Alake said President Tinubu chose not to abandon governance for campaigning.

He added that the selected states are election deciders and the President should be commended for his decision.

He said the President prioritised governance over campaigning, but some media outlets still chose to report it negatively.

Part of his words read, “The 12 states that President Tinubu chose to campaign in are actually election deciders; he should be commended for that. He is not going to abandon governance for campaigning.”

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle, Olarewaju said that instead of ensuring good governance, Tinubu had been busy wooing state governors to support his re-election bid in 2027.

Faulting Alake’s remarks, Olarewaju insisted that Tinubu had no achievements to campaign on but pretended to be busy with governance.

He wrote, “Bola Tinubu has been doing politics and wickedness since Day One instead of good governance, he was wooing Governors instead.

“Now time for campaign, but no achievement to campaign with. Instead, they want to pretend he’s too busy with governance. #TinubuMustGo abeg.”