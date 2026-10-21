2027: G-100 Moves To Pick Consensus Candidate, Reveals Those Under Consideration

The G-100 opposition coalition has said that its strategic engagements are progressing rapidly.

It stated that it has intensified efforts to produce a consensus candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election, inaugurating key committees to solidify its negotiations.

Naija News reports that the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sadiq Gombe, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the coalition’s Legal and Media Committees.

Participating parties include the SDP, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Prominent presidential hopefuls under consideration include Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Donald Duke, and Adewale Adebayo. Gombe noted that direct talks between party leaders and the aspirants are underway, with major breakthroughs expected before the end of the year.

The newly established Legal Committee, composed of national legal advisers, will analyse constitutional frameworks, electoral laws, and Supreme Court rulings to safeguard the alliance against potential legal loopholes.

Concurrently, the Media and Publicity Committee, comprising national publicity secretaries and campaign spokespersons, will manage joint communications and strategic messaging.

Highlighting widespread economic hardship and security concerns under the current administration, Gombe emphasised that the coalition aims to provide a credible, unified alternative for Nigerians by prioritising national interest over individual political ambitions.