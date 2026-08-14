We Have Met With Six Opposition Parties, House Minority Caucus – G-100

A group of politicians, under the aegis of the G-100, has said it held discussions with the leadership of six opposition parties and the minority caucus of the House of Representatives.

The participating opposition political parties include the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), among others.

Naija News reports that the group disclosed this in a statement by one of the conveners, Salihu Lukman, on Friday.

According to Lukman, the Summit of Opposition Political Parties, earlier scheduled for August 18, would now hold on August 31, owing to the National Peace Summit scheduled for August 18.

“Following discussions with the parties and the Minority Caucus, there was a broad consensus that the G100 Summit would benefit from being held after the National Peace Summit, allowing sufficient time for further internal consultations and preparation.

“Over the past several days, the G100 has held extensive engagements with the leadership and principal stakeholders of the six participating opposition parties, as well as members of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives. These consultations have been frank, substantive and encouraging.

“We have been particularly encouraged by the seriousness with which the parties have approached these conversations and by the energy behind the deliberations. There is a clear recognition across the different parties that this is an important moment for Nigeria’s democracy and that the opposition must begin to engage one another with greater purpose and structure,” the statement read in part.

It added that the G100 would use the intervening period to continue consultations with the participating parties and other relevant stakeholders.