You Are Attacking Atiku’s Policy Because He Has Chosen To Stand With Nigerians – Phrank Shaibu To Tinubu

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, on Tuesday asked President Bola Tinubu to stop attacking his principal.

Naija News reports that Shaibu stated this in a statement he signed while reacting to Tinubu’s submission on some of Atiku’s proposed policies.

The aide said Atiku is not Tinubu’s problem and urged the President to focus on Nigerians finding it hard to live under the prevailing economic hardship.

He claimed Tinubu was attacking Atiku’s proposed policies because the former vice president chose to stand with

Shaibu said, “Only last night, President Bola Tinubu devoted a substantial part of his latest statement, released on 𝕏, attacking the economic position of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, yet declined, rather theatrically, to mention him by name, claiming that he would not ‘dignify’ opposition leaders.

“Bola, Nigerians know exactly whose policy you were attacking. You were responding to Atiku Abubakar because he has chosen to stand with millions of Nigerians being crushed by the cost-of-living crisis.

“He has insisted that in an oil-producing country, petrol should not become a luxury product and that the ultimate test of economic policy is whether ordinary Nigerians can afford transportation, food, education, healthcare and a decent life.

“Since you would rather attack his ideas without mentioning his name, His Excellency sees no reason to be dragged into a personal exchange with you. I will answer you.”