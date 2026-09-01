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Matawalle Reveals Tinubu’s 5-Year Plan To Crush Insecurity

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By Justina Otio
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Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle
Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle

Key Takeaways

  • Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said the Federal Government will adopt proactive operations, strategic planning and closer state collaboration to end insecurity.
  • Matawalle said President Bola Tinubu set up a committee to draft a five-year defence and security strategy to tackle threats nationwide.
  • Matawalle said troops led by Brigadier General Saka Jimoh launched a joint operation after the August 29 Chiroma attack and rescued several kidnapped victims.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has stated that Nigeria will soon overcome insecurity.

Matawalle said the government has decided to adopt a combination of proactive security operations, strategic planning, and stronger collaboration with state governments to address the country’s security challenges.

Naija News reports that the Minister disclosed this on Monday in Kano during a condolence and assessment visit to the state government following the August 29 bandit attack on Chiroma village in Garun Mallam Local Government Area.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu’s administration remained committed to defeating insecurity and creating a safer environment for Nigerians.

The president has set up a committee to formulate a five-year defence and security strategy. The plan will provide a framework for addressing security threats across the country over the long term,” he said.

Matawalle said security forces had launched a joint operation following the attack, led by Brigadier General Saka Jimoh, Commander of the 3 Brigade, Kano.

According to him, personnel from the Joint Task Force operating from the Hawan-Kwano and Kwanar Dangora camps participated in the operation, which led to the rescue of several kidnapped victims around the Yan-Kifi Bridge and Marabar Kwari areas of Garun Mallam LGA.

The minister commended the troops for their efforts, saying the Federal Government would continue to strengthen the operational capabilities of the armed forces and other security agencies.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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