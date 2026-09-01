Matawalle Reveals Tinubu’s 5-Year Plan To Crush Insecurity

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has stated that Nigeria will soon overcome insecurity.

Matawalle said the government has decided to adopt a combination of proactive security operations, strategic planning, and stronger collaboration with state governments to address the country’s security challenges.

Naija News reports that the Minister disclosed this on Monday in Kano during a condolence and assessment visit to the state government following the August 29 bandit attack on Chiroma village in Garun Mallam Local Government Area.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu’s administration remained committed to defeating insecurity and creating a safer environment for Nigerians.

“The president has set up a committee to formulate a five-year defence and security strategy. The plan will provide a framework for addressing security threats across the country over the long term,” he said.

Matawalle said security forces had launched a joint operation following the attack, led by Brigadier General Saka Jimoh, Commander of the 3 Brigade, Kano.

According to him, personnel from the Joint Task Force operating from the Hawan-Kwano and Kwanar Dangora camps participated in the operation, which led to the rescue of several kidnapped victims around the Yan-Kifi Bridge and Marabar Kwari areas of Garun Mallam LGA.

The minister commended the troops for their efforts, saying the Federal Government would continue to strengthen the operational capabilities of the armed forces and other security agencies.