‘Tinubu May Face Criminal Charges After Office’ – US Firm

A United States-based policy and lobbying organisation, Von Batten-Montague-York, has suggested that President Bola Tinubu could potentially face criminal prosecution in the United States after leaving office.

The organisation made the assertion on Tuesday through its verified 𝕏 account while commenting on legal filings involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) over records linked to long-standing allegations of heroin trafficking.

The firm, however, admitted that none of the documents it reviewed expressly stated that the US government had decided to prosecute Tinubu.

Its concern, according to the organisation, stems from the refusal of both the FBI and DEA to confirm whether any investigation or enforcement proceeding connected to the matter is still active.

Von Batten-Montague-York said the two agencies were separately asked to confirm that, more than 30 years after the events in question.

Instead, according to the organisation, the FBI and DEA maintained that they were “not obligated to comment on whether a law enforcement investigation or proceeding may exist.”

The firm argued that while the responses did not prove Tinubu was facing an impending prosecution, they left questions about the matter’s current status.

Von Batten-Montague-York said its assessment of some court filings led it to consider the possibility that Tinubu could be prosecuted once he leaves office and loses the personal immunity attached to his position as a sitting head of state.

The firm stated, “Based on our reading of some of the case filings, we believe President Tinubu may face criminal charges after he leaves office, when he no longer has immunity ratione personae, in connection with the heroin-trafficking allegations.

“From the records, we know that some individuals associated with the underlying investigation are dead and that the FBI and DEA filings reference wiretaps.”

The organisation said the age of the allegations made the agencies’ unwillingness to rule out an existing investigation particularly noteworthy.

The firm acknowledged, “Their refusal doesn’t prove charges are coming against President Tinubu.

“The FBI and DEA’s refusal to confirm that no investigation or enforcement proceeding exists is noteworthy.”

The firm further argued that the issue could become more significant after Tinubu leaves office, when the legal protections associated with his position as Nigeria’s President would no longer apply in the same manner.

“Given how President Donald Trump operates, it raises the question: Why won’t the FBI and DEA simply say that no current investigation or proceeding connected to these cases or involving President Tinubu exists?” the organisation asked.