Tinubu Reacts As Military Rescues15 NYSC Members, Six Others In Kogi Forest

President Bola Tinubu has commended the rescue of 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps and six other Nigerians abducted in Kogi State.

Naija News earlier reported that the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed on Monday that the 21 victims, comprising eight males and 13 females, had been rescued from the Egume-Ochaja forest.

He stated that the military will sustain efforts to rescue residents abducted in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Reacting to the development, Tinubu, in a statement via his 𝕏 handle, said the corps members and other rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention before they are reunited with their families.

While commending the combined Search and Rescue (SAR) team for their courage, Tinubu also appreciate the families and loved ones of the abductees for their understanding during the ordeals of their loved ones.

The statement read, “I am delighted to receive the news that the fifteen members of the National Youth Service Corps and six other innocent and law-abiding Nigerians abducted last week in Kogi State by some criminal elements have regained their freedom.

“The well-coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation carried out by a combined team of personnel of the military, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and local vigilantes safely rescued all twenty-one abductees, made up of eight males and thirteen females, from the den of kidnappers in the forests of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State this afternoon. The corps members and other rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention before they are reunited with their families.

‘While the abductees have been safely rescued, our gallant security forces are still on the trail of the routed kidnappers, in line with my directive to sustain the pressure on all criminal elements. Those responsible will face the full weight of the law, and our security agencies will pursue everyone who aided this crime. My administration remains committed to ensuring that every Nigerian can travel across our country without fear.

“I wholeheartedly commend the combined SAR team for their courage and appreciate families and loved ones of the abductees for their understanding during the ordeals of their loved ones.

“As I share in the relief and joy of the parents and loved ones of the rescued individuals, I want to once again, assure parents and loved ones of our dedicated corps members that my Administration remains committed to ensuring the safety of their lives and property, as well as those of other Nigerians.

“God bless the men and women of our Security and Intelligence agencies. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”