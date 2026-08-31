2027: Opposition Will Unite To Defeat Tinubu – PRP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has declared that opposition political parties must forge a common front to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general election.

Baba-Ahmed made the declaration on Monday at a summit of opposition parties convened by the G100 in Abuja.

The PRP chairman said the opposition could achieve its objective if the various parties were prepared to put aside their differences and work collectively towards the emergence of a new government.

According to him, the removal of the Tinubu administration must be achieved through the support of Nigerians, while the effectiveness of the opposition’s collaboration would determine how certain the outcome would be.

Baba-Ahmed argued that none of the opposition parties participating in the summit could legitimately claim that it had the capacity to defeat the ruling APC single-handedly.

He stated, “But the certainty of this happening will be reinforced by the way we work.

“No party will be honest enough to tell you alone they can defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC). There is no party among the six that is here that is not facing an existential threat to its existence. None.

“We are all in court, there are efforts to cripple us, to destroy us, but we will not be destroyed because we represent the Nigerian people. Our back is against the wall, but we will fight back.”

The PRP leader said the gathering of the opposition parties represented more than a political meeting, describing the alliance as an indication that Nigerians still had an alternative ahead of the 2027 poll.

He insisted that the opposition’s ambition to replace the present administration was genuine and should not be dismissed as mere political rhetoric.

Baba-Ahmed declared, “In 2027, we will together remove this government and put the Nigerian nation in a different trajectory.”

He described the emerging cooperation among the opposition parties as a “sign of hope” and “a light being beamed”.

Baba-Ahmed further stressed that the coalition effort was intended to produce a new administration in 2027, insisting that the plan to dislodge Tinubu was a serious political project.

He urged opposition leaders to sustain their cooperation and focus on the broader objective of providing Nigerians with an alternative to the ruling party at the next presidential election.