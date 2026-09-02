I Will Take Very Drastic Action – Judge Warns Lawyers Over Tinubu’s NYSC Certificate Suit

A judge of the federal high court in Abuja, Inyang Ekwo has warned lawyers not to discuss details of the suit seeking to disqualify President Bola Tinubu from the 2027 presidential election over alleged forgery of a National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) certificate.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, was filed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and it’s presidential candidate Atiku against Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ekwo warned that the case must be handled in court and not through the media, including social media.

Naija News reports that the judge gave the warning on Tuesday while adjourning further proceedings in the suit.

“This case is to be conducted in court and not in the media, whether it is regular or social.

“If this case is discussed on social media, I will hold counsel for the party responsible, and I will take very drastic action,” Ekwo said.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Omosanya Popoola, counsel to Tinubu, announced his appearance for the president.

Joseph Onu, counsel to Atiku, however, told the court that the plaintiffs had been unable to serve Tinubu with the court processes.

Onu said his clients preferred personal service on the president or an order for substituted service, citing the sensitive nature of the case.

“My lord, this is a very important case, and we do not want to leave any chance for a technicality. We do not want to fall into any trap.

“But if we have a written undertaking from the 1st defendant to be served through counsel, we will accept,” the lawyer said.