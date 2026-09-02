Atiku Makes Major Promise To Nigerian Students Ahead Of 2027

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar has promised to review the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) policy if elected president in 2027.

Atiku vowed to reduce the cost of education and provide forgiveness for qualifying student debts if elected president of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the senior special assistant on public communication to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

Shaibu said Atiku was responding to President Bola Tinubu’s criticism of his economic proposals ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said the former vice-president “believes education should not begin with a mountain of debt hanging over a young Nigerian’s future”.

The statement reads, “The good news for Nigerian students is that Atiku has reviewed the current student-loan policy.

“His approach will reduce the underlying cost of education and, after review, provide forgiveness for qualifying student debts so that young Nigerians can graduate with hope rather than repayment burdens. Education should open doors, not mortgage the future.”

Shaibu accused the current administration of making education more expensive for Nigerians, lending students money to survive the increase, and demanding applause for the intervention.

“That is not affordability. It is witchcraft economics: create the burden with one hand, offer debt with the other, and demand applause for the intervention.

“A student loan is not a scholarship. It is a liability.

“The proper test of an education policy is whether ordinary families can educate their children without being pushed into debt merely to keep them in school,” he said.

He said a student loan is not a scholarship but a liability, adding that the proper test of an education policy is whether ordinary families can educate their children without being pushed into debt merely to keep them in school.