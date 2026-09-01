2027: Atiku Promises To Release Funds Directly To Local Governments If Elected President

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to release funds directly to the local governments if elected as President of Nigeria in 2027.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement on Tuesday by his campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, said his promise aligns with a Supreme Court declaration on the matter.

He submitted that the apex court had in July 2024, ruled that local government funds be paid directly to the local governments.

“Atiku Abubakar believes that Nigeria should be governed by the rule of law, and as President, he will uphold the rule of law and build a truly federal Nigeria where every tier of government enjoys the constitutional independence it deserves.

Atiku acknowledges that the Supreme Court had ruled on July 2024 that local government funds should be paid directly to local governments,” he said.

The former Vice President, however, accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of failing to implement the court order, alleging that it was ignored as a way to please the state governors.

“Yet, the current administration of President Tinubu has failed to enforce this judgment, seemingly to avoid confronting the gluttonous APC State Governors who previously controlled these funds, as an enticement to them to use the Local Government funds to buy votes for Tinubu in 2027 presidential election.

“This is not the Nigeria we should accept,” the statement added.

Atiku, however, promised that he would not only obey the Supreme Court order on local government funds, but would also respect all court judgments.

He submitted that Nigeria must be governed by law, not political convenience.

“My administration will respect court judgments, protect local government autonomy, ensure that public funds reach the people for whom they are meant, and restore true federalism. This move will ensure that development is brought to the grassroots, reduce poverty at the level of government nearest to the people, and guarantee financial independence to the local governments which will increase their capacity to fight crimes and terrorism at that level.

“Nigeria must be governed by laws, not by political convenience,” Atiku said in the statement.