2027: ‘Ndigbo Have Aligned With Atiku’ – Lauretta Onochie

Former media aide to the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has claimed that the Southeast has aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that in a post via her 𝕏 handle, Onochie described Atiku as an incoming president, while assuring that the Southeast would be industrialised and transformed if the former Vice President becomes Nigeria’s president.

Onochie also commended the people of the Southeast for often visiting Abuja to strengthen their friendship and Alliance with the North

She wrote: “In case you have been wondering why or did not even know that Ndigbo have aligned with Atiku Abubakar, this is one of the reasons.

“Thank you to our people from the South East who, on a daily basis, come to Abuja to strengthen their friendship and Alliance with the North.

“If you don’t get it, think about it. Still, Igboland will be transformed and industrialised under our very own Incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mazi Atiku Abubakar. #AtikuIsComing #excitingnews. God bless Nigeria. Lauretta Onochie @Laurestar.”

In other news, Arise Television’s anchor, Reuben Abati, has dismissed the concerns raised by Atiku over President Bola Tinubu’s three-week vacation in Europe.

Atiku, in a statement on Sunday, condemned Tinubu’s trip, arguing that it was unnecessary given the economic hardship plaguing the country.

Reacting on Monday during an episode of the Morning Show, Abati said the Atiku camp was raising questions that were “embarrassing” and had not been properly researched.

He argued that Tinubu was entitled to travel and could go wherever he wanted, provided his absence did not exceed the constitutional threshold requiring him to formally transfer power.