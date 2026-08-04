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President Tinubu Increases Salary Of Armed Forces Personnel

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • President Bola Tinubu approved a 30 to 80 per cent salary increase for Nigeria’s armed forces personnel, effective from September 1, benefiting about 250,000 troops.
  • Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said officers above colonel get 30 per cent, colonel to warrant officer 50 per cent, and private to staff sergeant 80 per cent.
  • Bayo Onanuga said the pay rise will raise the armed forces’ annual salary bill from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion, as Tinubu promised troop welfare and modernisation.

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of between 30 and 80 per cent for Nigeria’s armed forces personnel with effect from September 1.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that 250,000 personnel will benefit from the new deal.

According to the statement, under the new arrangement, officers above the rank of colonel will enjoy a 30 per cent salary increase, and it also applies to Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant Generals and Generals.

The statement also disclosed that personnel from colonel down to warrant officer will have a 50 per cent increase, while Private to Staff Sergeant will have an 80 per cent increase.

Onanuga noted that Tinubu always praised the courage and sacrifices of members of the armed forces as they confront the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in some parts of the country, adding that the pay package will increase the yearly salary bill for the country’s armed forces personnel from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion.

The statement added, “The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation.

“Our administration will continue to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the armed forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties.

“Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security. We therefore remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“ I urge our servicemen to take our gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland. Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation”.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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