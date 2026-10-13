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I Don’t Believe In Buying Expensive Clothes – Davido’s Sister

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By Justina Otio
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David and his sister, Sharon Ademefun
David and his sister, Sharon Ademefun

Key Takeaways

  • Sharon Ademefun, Davido’s sister, said on The Fashion Round Table podcast that she no longer believes in buying overly expensive clothes.
  • Ademefun said her husband paid $2,000 for her wedding dress, while she paid for 13 bridesmaids and four or five hostesses’ dresses.
  • She said she spent less than $10,000 on her wedding dressing costs and will not work directly with any Nigerian designer as she turns 40 next year.

Sharon Ademefun (née Adeleke), the sister of popular Nigerian singer Davido, has said she no longer spends excessively on expensive clothes.

She said some things are worth the cost, but others are hard to justify.

Naija News reports that Ademefun shared her reservations during an interview on The Fashion Round Table podcast.

“I don’t really believe in buying expensive clothes, me personally. I believe that there are some things that are worth it. When I’m hearing that a wedding guest dress is $10,000, a wedding guest dress they’re all the same price now,” she said.

Sharon also opened up about her wedding expenses, revealing that her husband paid $2,000 for her wedding dress, while she covered the cost of dresses for her 13 bridesmaids and an additional four or five hostesses.

I remember for my wedding, my husband paid $2,000 for my dress, and I paid for all my bridesmaids’ dresses. I had 13 bridesmaids, and I paid for the hostesses’ dresses too. That was an additional four or five people. Altogether, I spent less than $10,000 on everything. But that comes back to where I went to. I just feel like there are certain things that I’m not willing to pay for anymore. So I don’t believe in overly expensive clothes. I’m turning 40 next year, and I’ve made an executive decision, unfortunately, I’m sorry to say this, that I will not be participating with any Nigerian designer directly,” she said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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