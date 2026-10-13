I Don’t Believe In Buying Expensive Clothes – Davido’s Sister

Sharon Ademefun (née Adeleke), the sister of popular Nigerian singer Davido, has said she no longer spends excessively on expensive clothes.

She said some things are worth the cost, but others are hard to justify.

Naija News reports that Ademefun shared her reservations during an interview on The Fashion Round Table podcast.

“I don’t really believe in buying expensive clothes, me personally. I believe that there are some things that are worth it. When I’m hearing that a wedding guest dress is $10,000, a wedding guest dress they’re all the same price now,” she said.

Sharon also opened up about her wedding expenses, revealing that her husband paid $2,000 for her wedding dress, while she covered the cost of dresses for her 13 bridesmaids and an additional four or five hostesses.

“I remember for my wedding, my husband paid $2,000 for my dress, and I paid for all my bridesmaids’ dresses. I had 13 bridesmaids, and I paid for the hostesses’ dresses too. That was an additional four or five people. Altogether, I spent less than $10,000 on everything. But that comes back to where I went to. I just feel like there are certain things that I’m not willing to pay for anymore. So I don’t believe in overly expensive clothes. I’m turning 40 next year, and I’ve made an executive decision, unfortunately, I’m sorry to say this, that I will not be participating with any Nigerian designer directly,” she said.