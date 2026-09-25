‘Davido Works Like He Doesn’t Have Money’ – Signee, Logos Olori

Nigerian singer and Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) signee Logos Olori has said singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has a relentless drive that contradicts his wealthy background.

Naija News reports that Olori, speaking in a recent episode of the Wahala Podcast, expressed admiration for Davido’s dedication to music.

He claimed that Davido makes music for fun, not necessarily for financial gain.

According to Olori, competition within the music industry also drives Davido to work harder.

He said, “Davido works like he doesn’t have money. I feel like the competition drives him. He is very passionate. I don’t think he needs music money; he just does it for fun.”

Olori also revealed that Davido signed him to his record label after he wrote his hit song, ‘Unavailable’, for him.

He added that he was living comfortably in Dubai before he decided to move to Nigeria to pursue music full time.

In other news, Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has addressed rumours of a feud between him and Davido.

Rema dismissed the reports, saying there is no issue between him and Davido despite what fans may believe.

The ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker made this known during an interview with Ebro Laura Style on Saturday where he spoke about comparisons and the role fans play in creating tension between artistes.

According to Rema, he has a lot of respect for older artistes in the Nigerian music industry and does not have any problem with Davido.