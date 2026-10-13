Super Falcons Thrash Comoros To Reach Third Round Of Olympic Qualifier

The Super Falcons advanced to the third round of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic qualifiers after defeating Comoros 5-0 in the second leg of their tie in Ikenne earlier today, October 13.

The victory gave the former African champions a 7-0 aggregate win after they secured a two-goal advantage in the first leg.

Toni Payne and Uchenna Kanu scored twice each, while Christy Ucheibe completed the scoring from the penalty spot as Nigeria dominated the encounter.

The Super Falcons started on the front foot, but Gift Monday missed a clear chance in the 10th minute. Kanu came close to opening the scoring five minutes later, only for her left-footed effort to hit the crossbar.

Kanu struck the woodwork again in the 39th minute, while captain Rasheedat Ajibade was forced off with an injury in the 29th minute. Folashade Ijamilusi replaced her.

The Super Falcons eventually broke the deadlock before half-time when Payne converted Kanu’s pass following an error by Comoros goalkeeper Aicha Said.

The hosts increased their lead in the 58th minute as Kanu headed home a cross from Ijamilusi. The forward thought she had scored again three minutes later, but her effort was ruled out for offside.

Payne made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute after substitute Blessing Okpe dribbled past two defenders before setting up the midfielder.

Kanu completed her brace three minutes later, heading in another cross from Ijamilusi to put Nigeria 4-0 ahead on the day.

Ucheibe sealed the emphatic victory in the 71st minute by converting a penalty after Okpe was fouled inside the box.

The result keeps the Super Falcons’ campaign on track as they pursue qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States. The Super Falcons will now turn their attention to the third round as they continue their bid to return to the Olympic football tournament.