Eguavoen Targets Second Win As Super Falcons Face Comoros

Super Falcons interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has urged his players to maintain their discipline and secure a second victory over Comoros in the return leg of their 2028 Olympic Games qualifying tie at 4 p.m. today, October 13.

The Super Falcons host Comoros at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne, Ogun State, after winning the first leg 2-0 last Saturday.

Eguavoen said Nigeria would aim to score more goals and complete the double, while maintaining the team’s tactical structure.

“We are enjoying a two-goal advantage, but we will try as much as possible to see how we can wrap it up by winning tomorrow’s game. Maybe one, maybe two, maybe three,” Eguavoen told reporters at a press conference.

“I’m interested in goals, but the structure of the team is what I’m really interested in. The bottom line is to win, and we will try to do that.”

The interim coach also hinted at changes to his starting line-up, with several players in contention for opportunities to impress in the second leg.

He disclosed that 27 of the 28 players invited for the tie were in camp, including about 14 first-time invitees. According to him, the technical crew is looking to expand the pool of available players ahead of tougher fixtures in the qualifying campaign.

“Twenty-eight players were invited, and 27 are in camp, with about 14 first-time invitees. We’re trying to have a very big pool, so that when the games become tougher, we have maybe 40 players to draw from,” he said.

Eguavoen also praised the team’s performance in training, singling out Joy Igbokwe for special commendation while suggesting that other squad members could feature against Comoros.

“I’m very pleased with Joy Igbokwe’s performance. Likewise, you might see some other players tomorrow. Performance-wise, the players have been very good.

“It’s a good challenge for the coach when you have players in abundance and everyone is ready to play,” he noted.