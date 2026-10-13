Give Her Everything She Wants – Bisola Aiyeola Explains What Makes Nigerian Men Attractive

Nigerian actress and media personality Bisola Aiyeola has shared her thoughts on why Nigerian men attract romantic interest from women across different parts of the world.

Naija News reports that Aiyeola made the observation while appearing on a recent episode of the IMO Podcast titled Why Do All Women Love Nigerian Men!?

During the discussion, she explained that Nigerian men are often admired for their approach to relationships and their willingness to care for their partners.

According to the actress, many Nigerian men enjoy providing for the women they love and making efforts to satisfy their needs. She noted that this attitude could be one of the reasons women from different backgrounds find them attractive.

Aiyeola also spoke about the way Nigerian men approach women they are interested in romantically.

She revealed that their ability to communicate their feelings, use charming words and make their intentions known helps them stand out when pursuing a potential partner.

She said: “The average Nigerian man wants to take care of his woman, spoil her, give her everything that she wants. When a Nigerian man wants to toast you, ah, but he go enter you. They know what to say, they know what to do.”