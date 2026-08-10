When Our Baby Turned Two, We Went Our Separate Ways – Bisola Aiyeola Reveals Why She Left Baby Daddy 

Popular Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola has opened up on her former relationship with the father of her child, revealing that their relationship progressed to an engagement before they eventually went their separate ways.

Naija News reports that Aiyeola shared the details while speaking during an interview with Chude on Saturday, August 8, 2026, where she reflected on her personal life and the changes she experienced after taking part in the MTN Project Fame reality show.

The actress explained that she became engaged to her baby daddy after leaving the reality show.

At the time, their relationship had grown to the point where they were making plans for a future together.

Although the couple welcomed a child during their relationship, their engagement did not eventually result in marriage.

Aiyeola said they remained together for some time after the birth of their child, but their relationship later faced difficulties.

According to the actress, the turning point came when their child turned two years old. At that stage, she said, the relationship came to an end, and both of them decided to move on separately.

“Our relationship reached the point where we got engaged after Project Fame. We had a child, but the relationship did not eventually lead to marriage. When our child turned two, we decided to go our separate ways.

“I was worried about what people would say if I left the relationship, and some people compared my situation to what happened in my mother’s life. At some point, I realised the relationship was no longer working. My former partner later tried to reconcile with me, but I decided not to return”, she stated.