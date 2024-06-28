Actress, Bisola Aiyeola Reacts To Claims That Sharon Ooja Is Married To Billionaire Husband As 4th Wife

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate cum Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, has dismissed a report that her colleague and friend, Sharon Ooja, is married to Imo billionaire, Ugo Nwoke, as a fourth wife.

Naija News reports that this comes after Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a post on her Instagram page, alleged that Ugo had three previous failed marriages that produced children.

The post read, “Actress Sharon Ooja Marries Imo State Billionaire Chief Ugoo Nwoke As 4th Wife. Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja on Thursday June 27, 2024 traditionally married handsome Billionaire Chief Ogoo Nwoke, who hails from Awomama, Oru East in Imo state and is tagged a man with the kindest heart….

“Chief Nwoke who is whispered to be in his early 50’s has been married 3 times but it did not work out and he is trying for the 4th time with Sharon…….

“He was married to a white woman and two black women… His 3rd Marriage which ended in 2023 produced 3 sons. Chief Nwoke is a Billionaire in every sense of the word and we wish him a lifetime of happiness with Sharon…”

Reacting via the post’s comment section, Bisola tagged the report as lies, stating that Stella cannot dampen the peace of her friend.

She wrote, “My God. The Liessssssss you confidently Typed is no shock to me,na your way. But Guess what, you cannot Dampen my girls Peace at allllllllll at alllllll. Please go and pack more lies okay cos on Saturday, we Shut the Buj down again. Ugo and Sharon forever ❤️❤️❤️#CrazyaboutUS24 #LoveUnitesUS24”