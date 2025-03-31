Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 31st March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 31st March, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to carry forward the spirit of goodwill and piety cultivated during the month of Ramadan, emphasizing the need for continued acts of kindness and commitment to good deeds.

Naija News reports that the President made the call shortly after observing the Eid-El-Fitr prayers at the National Eid ground in Abuja on Sunday.

Tinubu advised citizens to avoid returning to old ways and instead focus on living a life marked by integrity, piety, and dedication to the welfare of others. “Do not go back to the past; instead, let the lessons of Ramadan guide your actions moving forward,” he said.

The President’s message resonated with the celebratory mood of Eid-El-Fitr, a festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a time for charity, gratitude, and strengthening communal bonds.

Joining President Tinubu at the Eid prayers were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, as well as several members of the Federal Executive Council and lawmakers.

President Bola Tinubu has revealed a discussion which made him threaten to sack the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, from his cabinet.

Speaking on Sunday, when Wike led residents of the FCT on a sallah homage to the State House in Abuja, President Tinubu disclosed that Wike made a request for some exceptions that would allow him to perform his duties better.

The President disclosed that Wike asked that the FCT be removed from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Tinubu, however, disclosed that he told Wike that if the outcome of the request works more in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) than the All Progressives Congress (APC) and threatens his chances of winning elections, then Wike should be ready to lose his job.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Felak Concept Group, Aisha Achimugu, has declared herself as a responsible and law abiding entrepreneur and citizen.

Naija News reports that Achimugu’s assertion comes following accusations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement authored by Bodex Hungbo, Head of Media/PR, and shared on her Instagram account, Achimugu conveyed her appreciation for the tremendous support she has received from friends, family, colleagues, and concerned citizens both within Nigeria and abroad.

While reiterating her pledge to uphold transparency, integrity, and due process in the investigations, Achimugu underscored her steadfast belief in the rule of law and due process, reassuring the public that her business operations have consistently been ethical and compliant with the law.

Naija News reports that the EFCC had previously labeled Aisha Achimugu as wanted due to allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The anti-corruption agency indicated that she is being pursued as part of an ongoing investigation.

Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed Governor Monday Okpebholo for the security crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Edo PDP Chairman, Chris Osa Nehikhare said the recent killing of reported hunters in Uromi, was a result of a lack of oversight function on the state’s vigilante unit.

In a statement on Sunday, Nehikhare stated that the suspension of the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, Friday Ibadin, was a clear admission by the government that the security architecture of the state has failed.

PDP called on Governor Okpebholo to address the state’s insecurity or resign from his position. Nehikhare added that the PDP would not fail to stand up for the citizens of the state.

A former governor of Oyo State, Rasidi Ladoja, has strongly defended the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, stating that it should not be seen as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Ladoja, who also holds the title of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, made this assertion while speaking to journalists at his residence in Bodija, Ibadan, on Sunday, shortly after observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

According to Ladoja, President Bola Tinubu has valid reasons for declaring the state of emergency in Rivers State, despite criticisms from various quarters.

The former governor emphasized that the move was not an attack on democratic principles but rather a strategic decision to address political instability in the state.

Ladoja further suggested that the ongoing crisis in Rivers State presents an opportunity for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to reconcile.

He called on both leaders to use the next six months to resolve their differences in the interest of the state’s progress.

He stressed that the six-month period of the state of emergency could be an avenue for both political figures to find common ground and work towards stabilizing the state.

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the strength in Nigeria’s diversity and the need to accommodate and manage the diversity for the greater good of the nation.

Speaking on Sunday at the State House in Abuja when he played host to a delegation led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, Tinubu stressed the need for all citizens to believe in the Nigerian project.

He also commended Wike for his laudable ideas and projects implemented since coming onboard as the FCT Minister.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu specifically referred to Wike as Mr. Infrastructure and commended him for the various ongoing projects being implemented in the nation’s capital city, expressing the hope that such good performance will give victory to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Speaking further on the need to promote unity in Nigeria, President Tinubu said that though Wike is not from the northern region, he has distinguished himself in the service of the nation while working in the centre of the northern area of the country.

At least nine individuals tragically lost their lives in a serious road accident on Sunday morning on the Malumfashi-Kafur Road in Katsina State.

The Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Aliyu Ma’aji, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Sunday (today).

He noted that the lone accident involved a Hummer bus carrying 20 passengers.

According to Ma’aji, nine passengers died at the scene, while 11 others suffered various injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for medical care.

Initial investigations indicated that the crash was caused by excessive speed and a subsequent loss of control.

The FRSC commander urged drivers to be vigilant, cautioning against speeding, overloading, and reckless driving, particularly during festive seasons.

He highlighted that, despite the state government’s initiatives to enhance road infrastructure, reckless driving continues to be a significant factor in fatal accidents in Katsina.

Former National and West African light-heavyweight champion, Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, reportedly passed away after collapsing during a boxing match in Ghana on Saturday.

Naija News understands that Olanrewaju lost consciousness while competing against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League, held at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Reports indicate that he was ahead on points at the time of the unfortunate incident.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment he collapsed.

The boxing community is in mourning following his unexpected death.

Olanrewaju was a highly regarded figure in Nigerian boxing, having previously held both the National and West African light-heavyweight titles.

Robert Lewandowski scored two goals as Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-1 win against Girona, allowing them to maintain a three-point lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

Following Real Madrid’s victory over Leganes on Saturday, which brought them level on points, Hansi Flick’s team reclaimed their lead at the Olympic Stadium.

In response to Kylian Mbappe’s two goals for Madrid, Lewandowski matched him with a brace, keeping a three-goal advantage in the race for Spain’s Golden Boot.

Barcelona, who remain unbeaten in 20 matches this year, took the lead just before halftime due to an own goal by Ladislav Krejci.

Although Arnaut Danjuma equalized for Girona, Lewandowski scored twice more, and Ferran Torres capped off the scoring.

Naija News reports that last season, Girona managed to defeat Barcelona twice, but they have struggled to replicate that success this year and currently sit in 13th place.

Arsenal Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Andrea Berta as their new Sporting Director as the club seeks to strengthen its footballing structure and continue its upward trajectory in European football.

Berta, who joins from Atlético Madrid after a remarkable 12-year tenure, brings with him extensive experience in squad building and recruitment.

During his time at Atlético, he played a crucial role in constructing squads that won two La Liga titles (2013/14, 2020/21), the Europa League (2018) and reached two UEFA Champions League finals.

A statement from the club on Sunday highlighted Berta’s instrumental role in shaping Diego Simeone’s competitive and resilient Atleti sides, reinforcing his reputation as a top-tier football executive.

Speaking on his appointment, Berta expressed excitement and pride about joining Arsenal at such a pivotal time in the club’s history.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.