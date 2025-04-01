Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 1st April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 1st April, 2025

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, has submitted that Senate President Godswill Akpabio is no longer the same person he used to know as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Momodu, who spoke on Monday during a Channels TV interview, said though they were never close, he admired what Akpabio did as Governor for the people of his state, but the Akpabio who is the current Senate President of Nigeria is afraid of something.

Speaking along the lines that the current crop of lawmakers is a rubber-stamp National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Akpabio, Momodu submitted that the federal lawmakers would approve a third term speedily if President Bola Tinubu moves for it.

The veteran journalist suggested that Akpabio is most likely afraid of the presidency, adding that the Nigerian presidency is a powerful institution.

The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has ordered a ban on all forms of unapproved rallies and public gatherings in the state until further notice.

Governor Ododo also suspended all fishing activities in local government areas of the state.

The decision was announced in a statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed that the directive is a proactive step to curb security threats affecting the state’s stability.

The state government also announced that any individual coming into the state with a security convoy must have obtained permission from the Kogi State commands of the deploying services as the government has unveiled intelligence reports that some individuals are planning to enter Kogi State under the pretense of being security personnel, with the intention of causing unrest.

The state government noted that the steps taken are to guarantee public peace and guarantee the protection of lives and property while ensuring Kogi remains a haven of peace and security.

The statement added that Governor Ododo has met with the leadership of the Kogi State Traditional Council, led by the Attah of Igala, to agree on the modalities for ensuring peace and security in the state and the royal fathers also commended him for his proactive measures to protect lives and property.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of the tenure of Kemi Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) until December 31, 2026.

Nandap, who joined the NIS on October 9, 1989, was appointed as the Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024. Her initial tenure was set to end on August 31, 2025. However, with this new extension, she will continue her leadership role for an additional period.

In a statement issued on Monday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended Nandap for her exemplary leadership and the improvements made in critical areas such as border management, immigration modernization, and national security under her watch.

The statement highlighted the positive changes that have occurred in the NIS since Nandap’s appointment, noting that her leadership has resulted in significant advancements in the Service’s core mandate.

President Tinubu praised Nandap for her dedication and urged her to continue focusing on the strategic priorities that align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the NIS in its mission to safeguard Nigeria’s borders and ensure safe, legal migration.

Veteran journalist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, has advised Senate President Godswill Akpabio to seek peace with the suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Momodu submitted that there is no point in attempting to recall Senator Natasha over her allegation of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

The PDP chieftain, who weighed in on the confrontation between Natasha and Akpabio, warned that the Senate President might eventually find himself on the losing end except he reconciles with the suspended Kogi Senator.

Speaking on Monday during a Channels Television interview, Chief Momodu submitted that everything Akpabio has laboured for would go up in smoke except he settles amicably with Natasha.

He also criticized the disagreement between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and his predecessor in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, saying the personal disagreement between the two leaders has plunged the state into an avoidable political crisis.

A former majority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has revealed how he was approached with ₦5 billion to facilitate the impeachment of the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Ehie, who currently serves as the Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor Fubara, said he still has the evidence of the offer on his phone.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, he disclosed that he has printed the evidence and shared it in case those who approached him with the bribe want to use it against him in the future.

Ehie, who was the factional speaker of the Rivers Assembly until January 2024, said the offer to facilitate Fubara’s impeachment was made to him at a time he was still the Majority Leader of the House.

Naija News had earlier reported that Ehie also vehemently denied claims that he played any role in the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on October 29, 2023.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has warned traditional rulers in the state to caution their subjects against re-occurring violence.

Naija News reports that Adeleke’s warning was issued against the backdrop of online reports that some faceless groups across the conflict areas were planning another round of attacks.

Recall that the state government, in the wake of renewed communal clashes that claimed lives and destroyed goods and properties worth millions of Naira, imposed a curfew in Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun towns.

However, the state government had earlier relaxed the 24-hour indefinite curfew imposed on the three earring communities for the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Osogbo, Adeleke said he would not hesitate to wield the big stick on traditional rulers if they fail to sustain the current peace and de-escalate the crisis in their communities.

Annie Macaulay, the estranged wife of 2face Idibia, has made a public appearance for the first time following her divorce scandal.

She made the public appearance exactly two months after their failed marriage.

In a now trending video on the internet, Annie is spotted with actress Regina Daniels and other individuals.

This comes two days after she made a comeback on social media.

Naija News reports that singer 2Face, in a deleted post on his Instagram page in January 2025, announced the end of his 13-year marriage with Annie.

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sola Allyson, has slammed a critic over the failure of direct reference to Jesus in her songs.

Naija News reports that Allyson was called out after veteran gospel singer, Panam Percy Paul, narrated how he was offered £24 million in 1995, approximately ₦7 billion at the time, to remove “Jesus” from his songs.

However, the offer came with a condition—he was asked to reduce the number of times he mentioned “Jesus” in his songs.

An 𝕏 user with the handle @Folahanayo1, in a series of posts alongside Panam Paercy Paul’s interview, wrote: “Sola Allyson @thesolaallyson cannot relate. A whole Album and not a single mention of Jesus.

In response, Sola Allyson, in a video shared online, described the criticism as callous and unkind, stressing she does not want to be associated with the critic’s own “Jesus”.

The singer argued that her music is rooted in her faith and values.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an encouraging update on the fitness of Bukayo Saka ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League match against Fulham.

After being sidelined since December due to a hamstring injury sustained in a match against Crystal Palace, Bukayo Saka has shown significant progress and is now fully fit and ready to make his return to competitive play.

The manager emphasized that they have adhered to the planned recovery timeline, which included careful monitoring to prevent any setbacks, and he confirmed that Saka is primed for action.

When questioned about the possibility of Saka starting against Fulham, Arteta affirmed, “Yeah, yeah. He is another massive weapon for us. We all know the impact he has had on the team and how crucial his contributions are to our overall success. It’s fantastic to have him back on the pitch.”

On a less positive note, Arteta also addressed the situation of Riccardo Calafiori, who has unfortunately sustained a knee injury while on duty with the Italian national team during the recent international break.

The manager indicated that Calafiori may face an absence of several weeks, although initial assessments suggest that it could have been a more severe injury.

Manchester United’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, has stressed that Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa, is not part of his squad at the moment.

Ruben Amorim stated this while addressing the media during his pre-match press conference ahead of the team’s upcoming Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The relationship between Rashford and Amorim appears strained, as the England international recently fell out of favor with the manager during his time at Manchester United.

This led to Rashford securing a loan move to Premier League side Aston Villa for the remainder of the season, where he has since made a notable impact.

Rashford showcased his talent over the weekend with an impressive performance, scoring two goals in Aston Villa’s convincing 3-0 victory against Preston in the FA Cup.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.