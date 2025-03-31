Mikel Arteta Gives Update On Bukayo Saka Ahead Of Arsenal Vs Fulham Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an encouraging update on the fitness of Bukayo Saka ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League match against Fulham.

After being sidelined since December due to a hamstring injury sustained in a match against Crystal Palace, Bukayo Saka has shown significant progress and is now fully fit and ready to make his return to competitive play.

In a press conference held on Monday morning, Arteta expressed his confidence in Saka’s readiness, stating, “Bukayo is ready to go. The careful approach we’ve taken during his recovery has paid off. Now it’s about integrating him back into the team at the right moments, but he has been very eager and pushing hard to return.”

The manager emphasized that they have adhered to the planned recovery timeline, which included careful monitoring to prevent any setbacks, and he confirmed that Saka is primed for action.

When questioned about the possibility of Saka starting against Fulham, Arteta affirmed, “Yeah, yeah. He is another massive weapon for us. We all know the impact he has had on the team and how crucial his contributions are to our overall success. It’s fantastic to have him back on the pitch.”

On a less positive note, Arteta also addressed the situation of Riccardo Calafiori, who has unfortunately sustained a knee injury while on duty with the Italian national team during the recent international break.

The manager indicated that Calafiori may face an absence of several weeks, although initial assessments suggest that it could have been a more severe injury. “Riccardo unfortunately picked up an injury with the national team. Given the nature of the incident, we are hopeful it’s just a matter of weeks, but we will have to monitor his recovery closely,” Arteta explained.

In more favorable news, Arteta confirmed that Jurrien Timber will be available for selection after recovering from a serious illness that had hindered his training for the past week.

“Jurrien was ill for an extended period and quite badly as well, but I’m pleased to say he has felt much better in the last few days, so he is fit for the match,” the manager added.

Note that the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Fulham will kick off at Emirates Stadium at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1.