Manchester United Coach, Ruben Amorim Distances Self From Rashford

Manchester United’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, has stressed that Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa, is not part of his squad at the moment.

Ruben Amorim stated this while

addressing the media during his pre-match press conference ahead of the team’s upcoming Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The relationship between Rashford and Amorim appears strained, as the England international recently fell out of favor with the manager during his time at Manchester United.

This led to Rashford securing a loan move to Premier League side Aston Villa for the remainder of the season, where he has since made a notable impact.

Rashford showcased his talent over the weekend with an impressive performance, scoring two goals in Aston Villa’s convincing 3-0 victory against Preston in the FA Cup.

When asked about Rashford’s situation and his performance ahead of the crucial clash against Nottingham Forest, Amorim responded, as quoted by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano: “I am focused on my team and my players. Rashford is not my player at the moment. However, I do take pleasure in seeing our players perform well while on loan.”

Additionally, Amorim provided an update on Ayden Heaven’s injury status. He said, “Ayden Heaven’s injury is not so serious. He’s not fit to play right now, but I am confident he will return to action before the end of this season.”