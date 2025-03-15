Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim Reveals Why He Admires Heaven

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, has expressed his admiration for centre-back Ayden Heaven, highlighting three key attributes that he believes set the young player apart.

Heaven, who moved from Arsenal to Manchester United in January of this year, stands out as the second young talent to transition from the Gunners to Old Trafford, following in the footsteps of Chido Obi, who made a similar switch last September.

After joining Manchester United, Heaven was promptly integrated into the first-team squad, despite having logged only a single senior appearance for Arsenal before his transfer. He made an impactful entry in his most recent Premier League match, coming off the bench at halftime to replace the injured Leny Yoro in a dramatic encounter against his former club.

During a pre-match press conference on Friday, ahead of Manchester United’s upcoming clash with Leicester City, Amorim elaborated on his thoughts regarding Heaven. He noted that he is particularly impressed by the defender’s confidence, impressive pace, and sharp ability to defend effectively in high-pressure situations within the penalty area.

“If he continues at this pace, he is definitely going to earn more playing time,” Amorim remarked, acknowledging the young player’s potential. “Of course, he’s still at a tender age. So far this season, he has participated in only about 45 minutes with the Under-21s and a handful of minutes in our first team, culminating in a full match recently.”

Amorim went on to describe Heaven as a player who is “quite complete,” while also emphasizing the need for further development. “In the Premier League, he will come up against a variety of different players and will face challenges he has not encountered before. Therefore, we are approaching his integration into the squad with caution, recognizing his youth and the significant growth he still needs to achieve.”