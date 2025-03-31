Call Senator Natasha And Settle Or Everything You Built Will Go Up In Smoke – Dele Momodu Warns Akpabio

Veteran journalist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, has advised Senate President Godswill Akpabio to seek peace with the suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Momodu submitted that there is no point in attempting to recall Senator Natasha over her allegation of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

The PDP chieftain, who weighed in on the confrontation between Natasha and Akpabio, warned that the Senate President might eventually find himself on the losing end except he reconciles with the suspended Kogi Senator.

Speaking on Monday during a Channels Television interview, Chief Momodu submitted that everything Akpabio has laboured for would go up in smoke except he settles amicably with Natasha.

He also criticized the disagreement between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and his predecessor in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, saying the personal disagreement between the two leaders has plunged the state into an avoidable political crisis.

“And even in this his crisis, I think the game they are playing is wrong. I expected him (Akpabio) to seek peace rather than all this acrimony that we want to recall a Senator.

What do you gain, what do you benefit? Look at it after the recalling; then it becomes an anti-climax. Same thing in Rivers, where Wike insisted on removing his predecessor, whom he installed himself just because they fell out due to personal reasons between them, now the whole state is suffering.

So, Akpabio, my advice to him, now that you are emphasizing his picture is that once upon a time, some of us admired you as a great leader in Akwa Ibom who developed that state, but today, you are being distracted by allegations just because of the sitting arrangement.

If I were in your shoes, I would call Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and find a way to bring her back and settle this matter once and for all; otherwise, it’s not going to augur well for you. Everything you ever built will go up in smoke,” Momodu said.

Naija News reports Natasha is facing a recall by some members of her constituency weeks after she accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment following a heated argument between them during a plenary over a sitting arrangement in the Senate Chamber.