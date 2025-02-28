My Problem With Akpabio Started On 8th December, 2023 – Natasha

Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Uduaghan-Akpoti, has disclosed that the crisis she is having with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, started in 2023.

Naija News reports that Natasha narrated that she and her husband, on the 8th of December, visited Akpabio, in Akwa-Ibom, during his birthday, where he allegedly made a demand that she should be coming to spend some moment with him.

The Kogi Central Senator made the allegation, on Friday, in an interview with Arise News.

She stated that the former Governor of Akwa-Ibom made the demand to her without knowing her husband was following them.

The Senator added that her husband who had heard what she alleged the Senate President demanded, warned her against travelling with him (Akpabio).

“My issue with Akpabio started on 8th of December, 2023 when myself and my husband visited Akwa Ibom for Senator Akpabio’s birthday. Akpabio was showing me around his house and was holding my hands with my husband following behind us when he said, he wants me to come and be spending special moments in his house. My husband heard him and later told me not to travel abroad alone or be with the Senate President alone,” she said.

She also alleged that Senator Akpabio often steps down her motion because she could not give in to his alleged sexual demand.