Breaking: INEC Writes Senator Natasha, Akpabio, Commences Recall Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday confirmed that petitioners seeking the recall of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have updated their records as required by law.

INEC said the petitioners have updated their contact details by providing their telephone numbers and email addresses.

To this end, the electoral commission said it has resumed the process of recalling Senator Natasha.

Naija News reports that the INEC statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said the next step is to scrutinize the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to ensure the petition was actually signed by more than half of the registered voters in her constituency.

Olumekun assured Nigerians that the process would be transparent.

The update follows an earlier rejection of the petitioner’s case on Tuesday by INEC.

It would be recalled that INEC said the recall petition for Natasha Akpoti is missing the complete contact information of the petitioners as required by Clause 1(f).

Similarly, INEC, in another letter dated March 26 and signed by its Secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran Anthony, has forwarded a notice to Senator Natasha and copied the leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, confirming that the commission has commenced recall proceedings against her.

The INEC statement said the notice is in line with Section 69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.